Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,869,302 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38,194 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $339,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

WMT opened at $98.29 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $784.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,064,455 shares in the company, valued at $103,252,135. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,319 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

