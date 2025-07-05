Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 3,152 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC opened at $172.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $183.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.32.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.13.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

