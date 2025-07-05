Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 30,227 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,227 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,820,000 after acquiring an additional 122,126 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $5,229,000. JBGlobal.com LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. JBGlobal.com LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $77,040.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,318.88. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $1,112,982.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,563.38. The trade was a 25.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,156,039. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Arete lowered shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

Etsy Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $66.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $651.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.22 million. Etsy had a net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

