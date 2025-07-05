Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 21,352 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,352 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,998,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,514,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,642,000 after purchasing an additional 158,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 147,043 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 979,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after purchasing an additional 110,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $45.78 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $55,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,491.99. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

