Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 122.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the sale, the director owned 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of PAYX opened at $147.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.40 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

