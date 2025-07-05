Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $1,028,160.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,484.01. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $260,231.40. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,742 shares of company stock worth $1,861,504 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:YUM opened at $150.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.86.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

