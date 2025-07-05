Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,509.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $89.93 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.95 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.33.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 price target on Nasdaq and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 211,405 shares in the company, valued at $17,552,957.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,613 shares of company stock worth $1,874,659 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.