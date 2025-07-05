Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,825 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Cleanspark worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the first quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cleanspark by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cleanspark by 207.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cleanspark by 39.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleanspark alerts:

Insider Activity at Cleanspark

In other news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of Cleanspark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,120.61. This trade represents a 28.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleanspark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cleanspark

Cleanspark Trading Down 1.5%

Cleanspark stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 4.23. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Cleanspark had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $181.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Cleanspark Profile

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanspark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanspark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.