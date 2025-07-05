Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 544.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 31,729 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 129,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,604,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after purchasing an additional 38,849 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $170,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $72.83.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

