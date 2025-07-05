Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. Flowserve Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

