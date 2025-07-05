Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 10,113 Shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 698.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Reddit by 1,011.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,768 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,082,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,539,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,054,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDDT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Reddit from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Reddit from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Partners set a $75.00 price objective on Reddit in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Reddit from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.70.

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $157.35 on Friday. Reddit Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $230.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.70, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day moving average of $141.46.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.19) earnings per share. Reddit’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $3,133,062.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,466,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,800,524.81. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $15,482,700.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,966,251.85. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,285 shares of company stock worth $69,599,110 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

