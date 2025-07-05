von Borstel & Associates Inc. Makes New $88,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,010,000 after acquiring an additional 311,671 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,117,000 after purchasing an additional 901,037 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $179.63 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.48. The company has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

