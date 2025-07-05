Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,673 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 4.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $140,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie cut their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.84.

NYSE V opened at $358.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.24. The company has a market capitalization of $661.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

