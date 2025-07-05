Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Holdings Lowered by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,881,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 698,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,595,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,087,000 after purchasing an additional 174,952 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,522,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,701,000 after buying an additional 771,796 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,492,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,789,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,286,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after buying an additional 84,255 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 19.49 and a current ratio of 19.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.08. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102,092.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.61%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

