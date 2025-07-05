Vininder Singh Sells 7,554 Shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Stock

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 7,554 shares of Bullfrog AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $11,859.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,327,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,154.59. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 3rd, Vininder Singh sold 6,039 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $9,722.79.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Vininder Singh sold 7,405 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $11,329.65.

Bullfrog AI Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of Bullfrog AI stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $15.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bullfrog AI by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bullfrog AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bullfrog AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bullfrog AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

