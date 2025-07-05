Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,218,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vertiv by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,167,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,621,000 after buying an additional 569,722 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,746,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,376,000 after buying an additional 45,917 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vertiv by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT opened at $127.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.25 and a 200-day moving average of $103.49. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertiv from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

