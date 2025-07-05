VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,463 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.4% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $135.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

