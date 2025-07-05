VELA Investment Management LLC Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of BBB Foods by 24.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,162,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,021,000 after purchasing an additional 231,589 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in BBB Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $15,261,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TBBB shares. Scotiabank set a $37.00 target price on shares of BBB Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BBB Foods from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised BBB Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

BBB Foods Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BBB Foods stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. BBB Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.05 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). BBB Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $838.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.80 million. Research analysts expect that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBB Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.