VELA Investment Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

VELA Investment Management LLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,059 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in NIKE by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 15,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average is $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.19.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

