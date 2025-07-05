VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Sells 4,325 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. decreased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,944,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,743,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,209 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,866,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,593,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,391,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,505,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,989,525,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

