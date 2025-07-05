VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Has $17.80 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 11.0% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $17,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $292.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.08. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $219.19 and a 52 week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

