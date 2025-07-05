Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Increased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $575.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $692.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $575.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

