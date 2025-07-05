Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Increased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $575.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $692.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $575.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.31.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- The Apple Comeback Will Be Better Than the Setback
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- How a Government Loan Changes the Game for Plug Power
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.