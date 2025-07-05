Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Fairway Financial LLC

Fairway Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 5.7% of Fairway Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fairway Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,582,000 after buying an additional 4,332,864 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,004,000 after buying an additional 173,385 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,693,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,715,000 after buying an additional 145,622 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,152,000 after buying an additional 317,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,314,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,588,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $201.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.33 and a 200-day moving average of $191.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.