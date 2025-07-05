Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Lowered by Stage Harbor Financial LLC

Stage Harbor Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $243.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.