Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 69,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $135.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.73. The company has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $135.96.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.