US Masters Residential Property Fund (ASX:URF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

US Masters Residential Property Fund (ASX:URF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, July 4th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 24.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This is a 900.0% increase from US Masters Residential Property Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
US Masters Residential Property Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $280.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.04.
US Masters Residential Property Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than US Masters Residential Property Fund
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The Apple Comeback Will Be Better Than the Setback
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- How a Government Loan Changes the Game for Plug Power
Receive News & Ratings for US Masters Residential Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Masters Residential Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.