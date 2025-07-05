US Masters Residential Property Fund (ASX:URF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

US Masters Residential Property Fund (ASX:URF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, July 4th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 24.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This is a 900.0% increase from US Masters Residential Property Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $280.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.04.

US Masters Residential Property Fund (Fund) was established in 2011 and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (URF.ASX). The Fund was established to give investors exposure to US residential property and is the largest Australian-listed property trust with a primary strategy of investing in freestanding and multi-tenant US residential property in the New York metropolitan area.

