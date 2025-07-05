United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Reduced by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 4.2% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $784.50 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $705.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price (up previously from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.23.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

