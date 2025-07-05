U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

