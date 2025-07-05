Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Catawba River Capital

Catawba River Capital cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 5.7% of Catawba River Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Catawba River Capital’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $528,465,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 57,694.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,739,000 after buying an additional 876,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $159,947,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8,973.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 154,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,052,000 after buying an additional 152,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 897.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,705,000 after buying an additional 100,962 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.66, for a total transaction of $2,274,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,952.78. This represents a 36.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total transaction of $1,443,525.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,495.79. This trade represents a 49.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,177,230. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of TYL opened at $590.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $580.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.54 and a 12 month high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.