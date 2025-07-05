Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Aidan Viggiano Sells 7,964 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,964 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $990,164.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 156,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,410,399.60. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Thursday, May 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,924 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $216,931.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Aidan Viggiano sold 8,735 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $800,213.35.

Twilio Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -573.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.