Truist Financial Corp Sells 460,880 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,028,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 460,880 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Analog Devices worth $207,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,265,104.64. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ADI opened at $246.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.68. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $247.10. The stock has a market cap of $122.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.