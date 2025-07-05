Truist Financial Corp Has $132.59 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 14,312 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $132,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,169,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,341,391,000 after purchasing an additional 526,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,652,768,000 after purchasing an additional 157,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,088,037,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,725,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895,896 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.17.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE MCD opened at $293.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

