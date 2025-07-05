Truist Financial Corp Has $120.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,496 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $120,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $1,041,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,829.82. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total value of $2,753,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 238,024 shares in the company, valued at $65,544,668.88. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,705 shares of company stock worth $11,450,948 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $260.30 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $207.50 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.88.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

