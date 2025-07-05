Truist Financial Corp Has $114.06 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $114,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,761,576,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,172,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,053,614,000 after purchasing an additional 687,711 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,292,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,454,000 after purchasing an additional 428,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,766,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $603.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $725.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $726.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

