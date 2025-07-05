Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,141,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $773,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,311,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $428.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.52. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $428.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

