Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,032,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,507 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $250,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,282,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,847 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,232,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,890,000 after buying an additional 766,782 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,483,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,524,000 after buying an additional 59,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,182,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,877,000 after buying an additional 47,346 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.41 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.58 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

