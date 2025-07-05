Truist Financial Corp Acquires 40,167 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,167 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.21% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $123,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 59,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,588,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VYM opened at $135.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $135.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average of $128.73.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.