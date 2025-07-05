Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.97 and traded as low as $3.05. Trinseo shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 270,937 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Trinseo Trading Up 5.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $784.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is -0.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

