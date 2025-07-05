TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.23.

TPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of TPG in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on TPG from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on TPG from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

TPG Stock Up 0.7%

TPG stock opened at $54.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.83. TPG has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of -163.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). TPG had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $476.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPG will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -496.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TPG news, major shareholder Samantha Holloway sold 21,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $977,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 69.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TPG

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in TPG by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TPG by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of TPG by 132.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

(Get Free Report

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

