Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury Sells 500,000 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 97,067,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,747,743.82. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CIFR stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.72. Cipher Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $48.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

