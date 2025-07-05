TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading Up 5.3% – Still a Buy?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 25,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,285,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.93.

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

