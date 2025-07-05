Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and traded as high as $42.11. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 39,969 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded Tokio Marine to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Tokio Marine Stock Up 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

