Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 685745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

TWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Titan International in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $682.86 million, a PE ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.86 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan International news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 45,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,350.24. This represents a 35.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Cashin, Jr. sold 212,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $2,196,195.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 176,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,606.74. This trade represents a 54.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,348 shares of company stock worth $3,086,520 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Titan International by 1,286.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

