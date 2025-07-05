Tilson Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $628.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $593.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.67. The company has a market capitalization of $632.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $629.25.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.