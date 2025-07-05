Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $428.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $409.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

