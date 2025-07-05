Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Stock Price Up 17.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report) rose 17.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 513,499 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 214,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Thermal Energy International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.56 million, a PE ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLUACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; boiler feedwater economizer; vent condenser; boiler blowdown heat recovery; Heat Recovery Steam Generator; indirect contact condensing heat recovery; air to air heat exchange; and sofame products.

