The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Middleby worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Middleby by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 60.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 249,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,298,621.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,088,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,973,262.17. This trade represents a 8.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 640,968 shares of company stock valued at $93,495,270. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $148.70 on Friday. The Middleby Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.83 and a 1 year high of $182.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.24 and a 200-day moving average of $147.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. Middleby had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $906.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Middleby’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

