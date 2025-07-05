Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRNO

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.8%

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $948,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 143.6% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TRNO opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.49%.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Free Report

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.