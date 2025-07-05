Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 132,911 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,911 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $19,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $181.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:CAH opened at $164.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.16.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.83%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

