Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 10,642 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $23,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG stock opened at $241.14 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.82 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Melius Research raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.68.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

